1964-2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Ken, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at home. Ken is the beloved husband of Marilyn and the loving father of William, loved son of Mary Bergsma and the late Don Bergsma, cherished brother of Carrie (Dan) Visser and Darlene (Derek) Wagner. Also loved by Don's wife, Mary A. Bergsma, mother-in-law Grace and the late Merv Bevan, and brothers-in-law Greg (Marla) and Blair (Kristen) Bevan. Ken is also remembered by his nieces and nephews, and by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorial donations to support Marilyn and William can be made at any BMO branch, account #3839 8973-948. Cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020