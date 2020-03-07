Home

POWERED BY

Services
Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.
1-52 Scott Street West
St. Catharines, ON L2R 1C9
289-362-1144
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth BERGSMA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Donald BERGSMA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Donald BERGSMA Obituary
1964-2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Ken, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at home. Ken is the beloved husband of Marilyn and the loving father of William, loved son of Mary Bergsma and the late Don Bergsma, cherished brother of Carrie (Dan) Visser and Darlene (Derek) Wagner. Also loved by Don's wife, Mary A. Bergsma, mother-in-law Grace and the late Merv Bevan, and brothers-in-law Greg (Marla) and Blair (Kristen) Bevan. Ken is also remembered by his nieces and nephews, and by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorial donations to support Marilyn and William can be made at any BMO branch, account #3839 8973-948. Cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -