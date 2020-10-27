1/1
Kenneth Edson BOWMAN
1924-06-07 - 2020-10-24
The family of Kenneth "Ken" Bowman of St. Catharines is saddened to announce his passing on October 24, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Ken will be lovingly remembered by his sons: Arnold of Holland, Craig (Lida), Brian (Louise) and Brent (Susan). Grandpa will also be missed by his grandchildren: Pat (Michele), Devon, Dan (Andria), Dave (Angela), Erin (Scott) and Rachel (Gord) and his many great-grandchildren. Ken was pre-deceased by the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Margaret (nee Hinton) (2009), his son, David (1983), his granddaughter, Virginia (1999) and his grandson, Tim (2017). Ken was born and spent his entire life in St. Catharines. He was proud of his United Empire Loyalist heritage which he traced back to the 1700's. Ken was also a WWII Veteran and enthusiastically recounted many stories and anecdotes of his adventures as a young Canadian soldier in Europe. A private service will be held at the family's request. Arrangements entrusted to Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel (905-684-6346). Online condolence may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
