1/1
Kenneth Eric Burnet
1935-06-27 - 2020-07-06
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Monday, July 6th, Kenneth Eric Burnet passed away peacefully at the Loyalist residence in St. Catharines, Ontario. He leaves behind his children, Nancy (Daniel) and Allan (Linda), his grandchildren, Eric, Casey, Melissa and Zack, his great grandson Milo, and his former long-term partner Sheila. Ken lived most of his life on the south shore of Montreal and had a great 40 year career at Pratt & Whitney Canada where he became Director of Safety and Industrial Hygiene. He will be remembered for his sense of humour, his love of sports and his joie de vivre. According to Ken's wishes a cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. Donation to the Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved