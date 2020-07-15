On Monday, July 6th, Kenneth Eric Burnet passed away peacefully at the Loyalist residence in St. Catharines, Ontario. He leaves behind his children, Nancy (Daniel) and Allan (Linda), his grandchildren, Eric, Casey, Melissa and Zack, his great grandson Milo, and his former long-term partner Sheila. Ken lived most of his life on the south shore of Montreal and had a great 40 year career at Pratt & Whitney Canada where he became Director of Safety and Industrial Hygiene. He will be remembered for his sense of humour, his love of sports and his joie de vivre. According to Ken's wishes a cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. Donation to the Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation would be appreciated.



