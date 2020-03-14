|
|
Peacefully, after a short illness, Frank passed away on Saturday March 7, 2020, in his 85th year. He is survived by Myrtle, his loving wife of 59 years, son Nigel (Siobhan), daughter Suzanne (Evan), grandchildren Arielle and Keilan, brothers Nick (Janet) and Dave (Grace) and sister Jackie (Kal). Frank graduated from the University of Toronto's Faculty of Applied Science and Engineering in 1960 and worked as a civil engineer at the CNR, the St. Lawrence Seaway Authority, private construction firms and as a consulting engineer. He was, as his daughter-in-law observed, a true steward of objects with mastery of building construction, cabinetry, fine wood-working, every conceivable hand and power tool, and all things mechanical and electrical. Although a perfectionist by nature, one his favourite expressions was "close enough for government work". He leaves a lasting material legacy in the form of beds, dressers, stools, chairs, mirrors, lamps, clocks and desks built for Myrtle, his children, grandchildren and many others. Born in Toronto in 1935, Ken (as he was known to those who knew him as a younger man) was originally part of the 1959 graduating class at U of T, but he decided to spend a year working and travelling in Europe where he met Myrtle at the Edinburgh Festival. He introduced himself to her as Frank. Myrtle came to Canada from Belfast for a short vacation in the summer of 1961 but he convinced her to marry him and stay in Canada. Frank enjoyed photography and listening to his large collection of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach on his obscure British-made audio components. He took great pleasure in touring Northern Ireland and the English countryside with Myrtle and his mother-in-law (who eventually forgave him for stealing her daughter from Belfast). Later in life, Frank's passion and energy was focused on his cottage east of Bracebridge where he expanded the family compound of out-buildings, built cantilevered docks, a wood-burning sauna and a large workshop where he continued his mastery of the stewardship of objects. He will be fondly remembered for his quiet and dignified demeanour and his dry sense of humour. A Celebration of Life will take place in May. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Nature Conservancy of Canada.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 14, 2020