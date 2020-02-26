Home

Kenneth John SLOGGETT

Regrettably, on Friday February 21, 2020, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, Kenny Sloggett Jr. passed away in his 42nd year due to a cocaine overdose. Beloved son of Glenn and Darlene. Loving twin brother of Kevin and predeceased by his older brother Keith (2018). Amazing father of Lillian (Justin), Alyssa and Brayden. Fun loving uncle of Shelby, Jenilee, Emma, Brianne, Adrian, Elijah and great-uncle to Savannah and Mia. Kenny was a great mentor and touched the life of everyone he met. Will be missed dearly by his closest friend Brittney. Special thanks to the ICU of the Greater Niagara General Hospital. Cremation has taken place. Friends and family are welcome to a service of celebration at the mausoleum of Pleasantview Memorial Gardens on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Narcotics Anonymous. Please share condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 26, 2020
