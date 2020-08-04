Passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the age of 80. He will be deeply missed. Devoted husband of 58 years to Ayesha. Loved and loving father of Wesley (Katrina), Roshana (Glenn), and Zack. Cherished grandfather of Olivia, Aidan, and Georgia. A man of many passions, music and sports were an integral part of his life, he will be missed by his many sports colleagues. Ken Young was the Owner and Creative Director of DW2 Inc for 34 years. DW2 Inc was a renowned Design Studio specializing in design concepts and planning for Worlds Fairs, Museums, Halls of Fame, Visitor Centres, Industrial Pavilions and Multimedia Graphic Campaigns. He was a Consultant to Disney Imagineering California, Associates and Ferren Long Island and Bran Ferren's Applied Minds Inc., where he took up the post of Chief Designer in Glendale, California. Retiring in 2009, he returned to Canada and Niagara-on-the-Lake as an illustrator and painter. Please take some time to view his past and current work at www.kenyoungartanddesign.com
Special thanks to nurses Michael and Helen, RNP M. McKelvey. and Drs K. Conen and S. Durocher for their dedicated and compassionate care.
a Funeral service in celebration of his life will take place at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 1 p.m.