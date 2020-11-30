1/1
Kenneth Sinclair WHITE
Peacefully, at the St. Catharines General Hospital, on Friday November 27, 2020, Ken White passed away at the age of 70. Beloved husband and best friend of Betty for 25 years. Dear father of Christine Bennett (Keith), Scott Little (Emma), Wes White (Lisa) and Eric White (Amber). Loved "Beeba" of Kaitlyn, Matthew, Harvey and Poppy and "Grampy" of Lexi. Loved brother-in-law of Audrey Matulic, Bill Gale (Bunny), Doris Penner (Leonard) and Doug Gale (Janice). Ken was a life-long, dedicated Toronto Maple Leafs fan and a former employee and rugby coach at Brock University. Private family arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (905-892-1699). The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Ken at a later date. Donations to the Canadian Tire Jump Start program or Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated by the family. Please share condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 30, 2020.
