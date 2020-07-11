Kenneth TERRY

Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Saturday July 4, 2020 at 89 years of age. Ken was cherished by his wife Norma for 67 years and loved dearly by his daughters, Beverley (Larry) Brooks and Lorraine (Bob) Wilson. He was a devoted and very proud Grandfather to Troy (Leslie) Wilson, Brendan Brooks, Cari (Cam) Wilson and Jera (Elliott) Skeoch, and he especially enjoyed watching their sports. His great grandchildren Kennedy and Charley Wilson-Hildebrand, Kadyn and Braxton Belzil, Beau and Cruz Brooks have brought him great joy. He will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews. Friends and neighbours will remember him fondly. Ken will be happy to join his beloved dog Grinder who passed a short time ago. Ken was an accomplished musician who played lead trumpet as a member of the British Royal Air Force Band at the Queen's coronation. After emigrating from Yorkshire, England to Canada in 1957, he continued to pursue his love of music, playing a variety of instruments in many bands, while also being a respected estimator in Boiler Manufacturing Businesses in Galt, Toronto and St.Ca
tharines. Ken laughed and loved all through his life and we all were lucky enough to take the ride with him. In keeping with Ken's wishes, there will be a private family celebration. In view of the exceptional care provided by Dr. O. Waler and the staff in the Dialysis Units at the St. Catharines and Niagara Falls sites, memorial donations to these facilities through the Niagara Health Foundation will be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca