|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Kenny on December 30, 2019 at the GNGH at the age of 61. Loving partner of Glenda Miller. Dear father of Zak Godard (Jaymee) and Daniel Godard. Grandpa of Gianna Godard. Brother of Steven Grodesky (Dorothy), Gary Godard (Lisa), Linda Sharkey (Marty) and Richard Godard. Predeceased by his son Jordan Godard and parents Leo and Julie Godard. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. As per Ken's wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial donation to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online tributes may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com