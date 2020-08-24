1/1
Kevin Edward McLAUGHLIN

Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Saturday August 22, 2020 at the age of 55. Beloved son of Patricia and the late Anthony McLaughlin (1998). Devoted father of Jennifer Bartley, Melissa (Scott) Huskins, Stephanie McLaughlin and Kristen McLaughlin, and step-father of Ashley, Michael, Ryan and Chantelle. Cherished grandfather of Hailey, Clayton, Caleb, Isaiah, Deacon, Ava, Levi and Autumn. Dearly loved brother of Laurie (Bob) Sonier and Deedee (Mark) Fortuna. Lovingly remembered by his best friends Brenda Wilcox and Lisa Colbourne, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and co-workers at Fallsview Marriot. Kevin was a kind, quiet and gentle man, who loved his kids and grandkids very dearly. He was a dedicated son and brother, a hard worker, and an avid Montreal Canadians fan. Cremation has taken place. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends and family are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls visiting Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our lady of the Scapular Church on Friday at 10 am. Inurnment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Kevin, donations may be made to Heart Niagara, and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 24, 2020.
