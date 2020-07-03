MAUTHE, Kevin George It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kevin Mauthe on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the age of 49. Loving son of Wayne Mauthe (Charlotte) and Kathy Baker. Dear brother of Julie Davidson (Dave Duffy). Nephew of LeeAnn (Fred) Brens and Irene (Gary) Baker. Cousin of Ryan & Justin Brens. Uncle of Joshua & Matthew Davidson. Thank you to Michelle (Kevin) Olsen and Myriah (Scott) Sullivan for their kindness and compassion. Kevin will be sadly missed by many close friends Jenn Sanderson, Leanne Klop, Chris Pocknell, Phil Nikkel, Jason McInnes, Kevin Boyd, Michael Dudzik, Ian Humphries, George Nicolaides, Diane Maceira. Kevin's heart was as big as the world, and his smile would light up a room. He was so real and special to everyone he meets. He always will help when needed or not needed. His sense of humour just rocks. But best of all is his laugh... that's what made Kevin. Kevin will be missed by everyone that was lucky enough to know him! He was a longtime employee of TRW and Wildfire Restaurant. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store