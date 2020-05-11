Passed away after a brief illness at Greater Niagara General Hospital on Saturday May 9, 2020 at the age of 61. Cherished husband and best friend of 36 years to Ellen Ricker. Loving father of Steven Ricker. Dear brother of the late Gary Ricker (Gail), Connie Lawrence (David), Linda Rowan (John), and Ron Ricker. He will be missed dearly by his many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family members. Kevin was a dedicated employee at Ontario Power Generation for 35 years. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Patterson Funeral Home. Special thanks to the brave and caring doctors and nurses on Unit D at the Greater Niagara General Hospital for their compassionate care of our dear husband and father.