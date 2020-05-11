Kevin Lyle RICKER
Passed away after a brief illness at Greater Niagara General Hospital on Saturday May 9, 2020 at the age of 61. Cherished husband and best friend of 36 years to Ellen Ricker. Loving father of Steven Ricker. Dear brother of the late Gary Ricker (Gail), Connie Lawrence (David), Linda Rowan (John), and Ron Ricker. He will be missed dearly by his many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family members. Kevin was a dedicated employee at Ontario Power Generation for 35 years. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Patterson Funeral Home. Special thanks to the brave and caring doctors and nurses on Unit D at the Greater Niagara General Hospital for their compassionate care of our dear husband and father.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
May 11, 2020
Kevin was such a gentleman with a kind heart Going to miss you neighbour! Condolences to Ellen & Stephen during this difficult time.
Krystyn Smith
Neighbor
