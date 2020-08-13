1/1
Kimberly Cheryl HOGAN
Passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital on Tues Aug 11, 2020 at the age of 58 years. Beloved mother of Kaitlyn Hogan (Tom). Cherished wife of James for 36 years. Adored Nana of Michael. Dear sister of Rhonda (Keith) Brownlee, Mark O'Neill and Patsy Woods. Sisters of the Heart to Terry Purdie and Diane Barton-Ujfalussy. Special Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Reunited in Heaven with her parents Norma Ellen (nee. Gray) and Douglas Leroy Reece. In keeping with Kimberly's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME - 905-892-1699. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Memorial donations to the Lincoln County Humane Society will be appreciated by her family. You are invited to share valued memories and condolence on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca ://www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca>


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 13, 2020.
