1/
Klazina deBruin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Klazina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at home, with her loving family by her side, the Lord has taken out of our midst, unto Himself, our loving mother, Klazina Adriana deBruin (Droogers) in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Arie deBruin (2003). Survived by her loving children Jane and Art deBliek, Johanna and Anton Nieuwenhuizen, John deBruin, Anne deBruin, Nell Overbeeke, Ken Overbeeke, Marianne deBruin, Kathy and Ross McLachlan, Bill and Lynn deBruin, 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Survived by brother Adriaan Droogers of Delhi, Ontario and sister Dientje Hovestadt, the Netherlands. Klazina was the last surviving member of her generation of the deBruin family. A special thank you to all of the nurses and PSW's from Bayshore and Paramed for their exceptional and compassionate care. The Family will receive friends at the Netherlands Reformed Congregation on Wednesday, July 8 from 10 - 11 a.m. with the funeral service being held at 11:00 a.m. Burial to Follow at Vineland Cemetery. Numbers to call in for the service are: 905-935-8896, 647-478-6814 and 289-479-1029. Live stream link is: htts://stream.polycall.net/channel2 Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca Psalm 27:4a "One thing have I desired of the Lord, that I will seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life..."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved