Klazina deBruin

Peacefully at home, with her loving family by her side, the Lord has taken out of our midst, unto Himself, our loving mother, Klazina Adriana deBruin (Droogers) in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Arie deBruin (2003). Survived by her loving children Jane and Art deBliek, Johanna and Anton Nieuwenhuizen, John deBruin, Anne deBruin, Nell Overbeeke, Ken Overbeeke, Marianne deBruin, Kathy and Ross McLachlan, Bill and Lynn deBruin, 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Survived by brother Adriaan Droogers of Delhi, Ontario and sister Dientje Hovestadt, the Netherlands. Klazina was the last surviving member of her generation of the deBruin family. A special thank you to all of the nurses and PSW's from Bayshore and Paramed for their exceptional and compassionate care. The Family will receive friends at the Netherlands Reformed Congregation on Wednesday, July 8 from 10 - 11 a.m. with the funeral service being held at 11:00 a.m. Burial to Follow at Vineland Cemetery. Numbers to call in for the service are: 905-935-8896, 647-478-6814 and 289-479-1029. Live stream link is: htts://stream.polycall.net/channel2
Psalm 27:4a "One thing have I desired of the Lord, that I will seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life..."