|
|
July 12, 1978- April 7, 2020 With deep heartfelt sorrow we announce the sudden and unexpected death of Kory Edge Schaeffer on April 7, 2020. Kory lived life "over the edge". From the love he had for his family, friends, community, outreach, street family but mostly his kids Harmony (13) and Taiten (12). He would spend his time on adventures exploring the outdoors with the kids, his friends and occasionally his mom. You could always be sure it was going to be good time. His love for music was always part of that adventure and dancing. From an early age he would skateboard, free style hip hop music, enjoyed scratching, doodling Graffiti and Break Dancing. Kory was active in volunteering and doing outreach with programs like Out of the Cold/Heat Niagara. He also has strong allies with Working the Streets at 211 Queenston Street St Catharines with Pastor Bill. He helped with a program called I am Human as well as kid's programs. Some other things that Kory was part of was driving around with his friend Jamie and if there were homeless people in the elements, they would make sure to find sleeping bags, warm socks and water. A couple times a year they would use their own money and buy pizza to give out to the street family he always included his kids on this and was proud to share this with them. Kory is survived by a large family being the oldest child he was always there for his siblings to look up to. He will be sadly missed by His mom Tracey (Szigatti Schaeffer-Burger) Step-dad Paul Burger, children Harmony and Taiten (Angela Stifter). Sisters Kamana (Steve Crites), Jade (Mack St Louis), Jasmine Schaeffer-Burger, Mikayla Schaeffer-Burger. Brothers Rael Nigel Schaeffer, Jesse Burger and Travis Burger Half-brothers Trevor, Rigel and Derek Crozier. His nieces and nephews adored him as he always got to their level for play and fun. Seth, Kayne, Allie, Emma, Avery, Jayden, Gavin, twins Alijah and Jonah and Carson. His Nan (Victoria Kozak) Grandma Rejeanne Schaeffer (predeceased grandfather Roland Schaeffer). His many aunts and uncles are sharing the same shock right now as his many friends. His girlfriend Jessie Dent and her kids who we have known only a brief time is sharing in our tremendous loss. Memorial donations can be made to a GoFundMe account that has been set up by his family. https://www.gofundme.com/f/trust-for-harmony-and-taiten-stifter?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet or Working the Streets Niagara 289-990-3369 " He was the one who stuck out the most to me and I'll tell you why.. He knew every person that walked into that gym by name. When I say by name I mean he actually knew them. He didn't just feed them and give them a bed to sleep for the night he listened to their stories, he did what he could to get them beyond sleeping on a church floor for the night. He wanted to see them have a place to call home. He spoke to people with love and no judgment. He was fearless in his conviction of helping people on the streets. Sometimes I would walk with him to do patrols around the property and it was then that he opened up and told me about his life and that he too was on the streets. I remember we snuck out snacks and water for people at the library when we should not have. He told me he did not care they were hungry and needed him. I've seen a lot of messed up things when it comes to the vulnerable population. I've seen so many fall through the cracks and be spoken to like they are disposable but I never once seen Kory ever show anything but kindness towards the street family. Whether they were calling him names or trying to swing on him he always acted and treated people the way he would want to be treated. The street family and community has truly lost a beautiful soul and you have made an impact in my life for the short time that I've known you. My condolences go to his family, his children and his friends. You all are in my prayers. I really hope the Angels know what they gained" Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 15, 2020