Kostas "Scotty" BIELIUNAS

Sudden and unexpectedly, at the Welland General Hospital on Monday January 6, 2020, Kostas Bieliunas at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Laverne. Loved father of Vincent (Michelle) and Andrea Bieliunas (Federico). Dear grandfather of Garrett (Little Bear) and Nico. Loved brother of Jerome. Brother-in-law of Janis Hunter and her husband Bruce. Sadly missed by many other extended family and friends. Private family arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (905-892-1699). The family wish to express their sincere thanks to the paramedics, fire department and the nurses and doctors of the Welland General Hospital as well as friends at NRPS. Please share condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
