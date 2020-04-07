|
Passed away peacefully at Meadows of Dorchester, surrounded by her loving daughters on Friday April 3, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late John Halka (2015). Dearly loved mother of Anne (Joe) Lostracco and Rosie (George) Arseneau. Cherished Oma to grandchildren Chris (Sunmi) Lostracco, Stephen (AJ) Lostracco, Joanna Lostracco, John Arseneau and Eric Arseneau and great-grandchildren Jiyoo, Joseph, Lily and Jack. Dear sister-in-law of Mary Halka and aunt of Stephanie and Ronald. Kristina was born in the ethnic German village of Murga, Hungary. During the Second World War, she suffered the loss of her father and family home. Once the war ended, Kristina, her mother and sister fled East Berlin to emigrate to Canada in July 1953. They settled in Niagara Falls where Kristina met the love of her life and best friend John Halka. They married in February 1954 and celebrated 61 years together. Kristina was a long-standing, active member of the Ukrainian Catholic Women's League at St. Mary's Parish where she enjoyed many years making perogies, cabbage rolls, and life-long friendships. Kristina brought many talents with her from Europe, including crocheting, knitting, sewing and needlepoint. She was an accomplished baker and cook and will be especially remembered for her delicious assortment of cookies, pies and cakes. Special thanks to the staff at Meadows of Dorchester for their compassionate care and to the March of Dimes, Care Partners and Bayshore staff who supported her in the last few years of her life. Thank you to Father Victor for his regular visits and spiritual guidance. A private Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 7 at 10 am at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. The Rite of Committal will follow at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In memory of Mrs. Halka, donations to St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 7, 2020