Another Angel has her Wings. - Peacefully at her residence on Friday, June 5, 2020 after a courageous two-year battle with Cancer. Kristine (Smythe) of Thorold in her 51st year. Beloved wife of Jamie Acker. Dear mom of Nicholas and Zachary. Loving daughter of Carol and the late Bill Smythe. Sister of Leigh-Ann (Dan D'Amico) and Debbie (Bill Straus). Auntie Kristine will also be missed by Braden and Riley. Dear daughter-in-law to Brian and Jayne Gander and the late Jimmy Z, and sister-in-law to Josh Gander. Kris will also be missed by her lifelong friends Melissa and Domenic. Kris was a dedicated employee of Mars Canada for over 15 years. We sincerely thank Dr. Zulys, Dr. Giesbrecht and the Oncology team at the Niagara Health System- St. Catharines Site and a special thank you to Dr. Sedra. A private Liturgy outside of Mass will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel at BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME. Due to physical attendance restrictions please refrain from joining us in person, but please join the service via YouTube. Details and a link are available at www.bocchinfusofh.com If desired, memorial donations to Wellspring Niagara or to the Children's Wish Foundation would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 9, 2020.
