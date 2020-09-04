1932-2020 After a short battle with cancer, Krystyna peacefully passed away in her home, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the age of 88. She will be greatly missed by her children, Jacek Michalak, Michal Michalak (Mariola), and Lidia Kukulak. Loving Babcia of Maciej, Philip, Rafal, Renata, Andrzej, Sebastian, Agnieszka, Beata, also many great-grandchildren. Krystyna has been reunited with her son Marek Michalak and son-in-law Victor Kukulak. In accordance with Krystyna's wishes, cremation has taken place and arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services. A Celebration of Krystyna's Life, will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Krystyna may be given to the Rotary Club St. Catharines South "Trees That Feed Initiative", and can be made by contacting Essentials (905-354-2133). Online condolences may be shared on Krystyna's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com