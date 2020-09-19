1/1
Kyu-Man KIM
Passed away peacefully in Niagara Falls on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the age of 78. Kyu-Man is survived by his loving wife, Mi-Ja Pak of 10 years. They were married in Seoul, Republic of Korea on March 13, 2010. Appa ("dad") is lovingly remembered by his daughters, Min-Jeong (Song Lim) and Soo-Jeong, both of Seoul, his step-daughters, Sheri (Kevin), and Silvana (Henry), and his step-son, Harry (Jenny). Beloved Halbe ("grandpa") of Sang-Ha, Soo-Ah, Hannah, Sarah, Olivia, Victoria, Matthew, and Jack. Dear brother- in-law to Ok-Hui (Jin-Chul) and Woo-Kim (Kyung-Ja). He is predeceased by his first wife, Kyung-Ja Song, and his parents, Kim Seung-Hwan and Jeon Byong-Joo. He will be dearly missed by his extended family and friends. Appa was born in Sineujoo, North Korea in 1941, but a post-war clerical error happily made him one year younger. He graduated from high school in 1960 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature from Kyun Hee Univesity in 1968. He also attended Korea University for Marketing. He worked as Post Officer for the Korean government and later as an export/import trader for Germany. Appa enjoyed golfing, photography, going to church, fishing, reading, and spending time with his family. There will be a private service at Morse & Son Funeral Home, Niagara Falls with Rev. Nam Sun Choi. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morse & Son Funeral Home
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
