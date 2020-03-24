|
|
De La Matter- Pauls, Marilyn Ann It is with broken hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Marilyn De La Matter- Pauls, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital, in her 88th year. Marilyn has been reunited with her husbands Buster De La Matter (1972) and Charlie Pauls (2012), parents George and Jean Raven, brother George and sister Lota. She will be forever remembered by daughter Patricia (Daniel) Alexander, her son Robert (Nancy) De La Matter, and stepdaughter Myrna Recchia. GiGi was blessed with 6 grandchildren: Dana (Brandon), Jennifer (Scott), Kate, Kyle, Amanda (Adam), Bryanna. The light of her life were her 5 great-grandchildren (AKA - The Furious Five): Alexander, Logan, Cameron, Maiya and Owen. Dear sister of; Jeanette, Doreen, Georgina (Ken), brother-in-law Ted, and sisters-in-law Elsie and Francine. Little Ruby, her fur-baby will miss their walkabouts. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. After retiring, happy times were spent with Charlie at their cottage at the Bay, where they became part of the "Lane Way Family". A special thank you to the nurses and staff at the St. Catharines General Hospital Surgical Unit 5A, and the Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital - 2 West for their compassionate care and support. In accordance with Marilyn's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). A celebration of Marilyn's well lived life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be given to the . Online condolences may be shared on Marilyn's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 24, 2020