Lambert HUNSE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lambert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Lambert Hunse peacefully passed away at the family cottage in Port Loring, Ontario. He was in his 88th year of life. Beloved husband of Grace (predeceased), dear father of Hank (Joanne), Rick (predeceased), Jessica (predeceased), Heather (John), Cliff (Dorothy), and Monique (Thomas). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren and partners, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews, and friends. A Private Burial and Ceremony will take place to honour Lambert's life on Monday, June 29, 2020. Lambert loved his family, his farm and sharing his knowledge with others. He readily engaged in conversation with great stories and had a creative solution to any problem! He will be dearly missed by all! In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Friendship Ministries Canada https://friendship.org and Warehouse of Hope http://warehouseofhope.squarespace.com. For assistance in making a donation, to leave a message of support for the family, or for more information, please go to www.paulfuneralhome.ca or call PAUL FUNERAL HOME, Powassan at (705) 724-2024.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved