On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Lambert Hunse peacefully passed away at the family cottage in Port Loring, Ontario. He was in his 88th year of life. Beloved husband of Grace (predeceased), dear father of Hank (Joanne), Rick (predeceased), Jessica (predeceased), Heather (John), Cliff (Dorothy), and Monique (Thomas). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren and partners, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews, and friends. A Private Burial and Ceremony will take place to honour Lambert's life on Monday, June 29, 2020. Lambert loved his family, his farm and sharing his knowledge with others. He readily engaged in conversation with great stories and had a creative solution to any problem! He will be dearly missed by all! In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Friendship Ministries Canada https://friendship.org and Warehouse of Hope http://warehouseofhope.squarespace.com. For assistance in making a donation, to leave a message of support for the family, or for more information, please go to www.paulfuneralhome.ca or call PAUL FUNERAL HOME, Powassan at (705) 724-2024.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 27, 2020.