On Tuesday May 26th, 2020 in her 51st year, Lana Rowsell (Dallas, 2012) passed away after a courageous battle with leukemia. Beloved daughter of Starlene and Fred Azzopardi. Lana was a loving mother of two and her son and daughter were her pride and joy. She cherished her twin sister Lisa and her husband Shawn. She adored her brother Mark and his wife Marielle and their children. Lana will be remembered by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Lana had an infectious laugh that would brighten your day. Working for the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services her kindness, compassion, and acceptance of others were legendary. She was an inspiration to everyone she met. Lana was grateful for each day and had the ability to warm the hearts of those that knew her. She will be dearly missed and the impact she had to make the world a better place will never be forgotten. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the wonderful Doctors, Nurses, and staff at Juravinski Hospital, and especially her palliative team and her co-worker family for their love, support and care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukemia research/training or the charity of one's choice is requested. In keeping with Lana's wishes, cremation and a private family service has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 2, 2020.