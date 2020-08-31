Larry Branscombe

It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved happy grumpy old man, Larry. He passed peacefully in his home on August 19, 2020. He will be deeply missed by his daughters Jodi (Steve) and Robin (Josh). He was a proud Grandpa to Jake, Ben and Max, and Poppa to Talula and Jameson. He was a proud big brother to the late Paul (Ann Louise), Linda (Glenn), Stewart (Susie) and brother-in-law to Karl Krokker (Linda). Predeceased by his parents Frank and Mildred (nee Hoffman), parents-in-law Karl and Mary Krokker, and his beloved late wife Susie, the love of his life. Larry also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews he shared great memories with. Anyone who met Larry would agree he was unforgettable. Family was extremely important to him, and his love for his daughters was endless. The pride and love he felt for his grandchildren shone through whenever he spoke about them. He held his sons-in-law Steve and Josh in high regard. Larry was a kind, generous, loving person with a big heart (underneath all that dry grizzly humor), who lived life on his own terms, always willing to help those he cared about. He was an extremely generous individual and donor to the Oakville Hornets and Rangers hockey organizations. Kids hockey was very important to him and always held a special place in his heart. He followed in his parents' philanthropic steps in many ways including becoming a member of the Oakville Trafalgar Rotary Club and hands on in many Rotary events, one of his favorites being the Lobster fest at the Oakville Waterfront Festival. He was a gregarious man who enjoyed long thoughtful drives whether by motorcycle, boat or car. He made friends and connections wherever he travelled and dined, and always had a story (or ten) to go with the journey. Larry pursued a variety of work opportunities but his most fulfilling was driving limos and taxi on and off over the last 60 odd years in Niagara Falls, Toronto, and Burlington. Larry made friends that became like family, whether they met 40 years ago over helping a neighbour's friend move some tools or in the last handful of years at one of his favorite spots to dine or to enjoy a "quiet pint". Whether you knew Larry for a few moments or many years, you knew he spoke his own mind and never let the truth (or lack there of) ruin a good story. Pops, Daddy, Grandpa, Poppa, Larry Bird, Legend. You will be deeply and sorely missed. You may not be on our side of the grass any longer, but we tip our glass to you. To honour Larry's memory, in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to either The Branscombe Family Foundation or The River Realty Foundation. A celebration of life will be held in 2021. www.smithsfh.com