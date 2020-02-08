|
1940 - 2020 Larry passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Douglas Memorial Hospital in Fort Erie. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years Nancy, three sons Mike, Kevin (Leah) and Tim (Monique), grandchildren Kayla, Jenna, Mitchell, Aaron, Rachael, Brittany, Johnathon and Brandi as well as great grandchildren Jade, Tyce, Darius, Leah, Elijah, Grayson, Alexis and Seth. In keeping with Larry's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to Benner Funeral Services. There will be no Funeral.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 8, 2020