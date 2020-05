Or Copy this URL to Share

1941-2020 Larry passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9,2020 at Ontario Shores Hospital in Whitby. Husband of 37 years to Ene-Ly (Nairismagi). Owner of Creative Custom body shop in St Catharines and then Creative Collision and Restoration in Allanport. Cremation has taken place. Sadly missed by friends and family. REST IN PEACE.



