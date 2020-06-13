Larry Francis Emile ROZON
May 18, 1950 - June 8, 2020 After a short battle with cancer, our families have lost a husband, son, father, grandfather, uncle and brother. Larry leaves behind his wife Karen, his daughters Shannon, Stephanie and Danielle and six grandchildren and will be greatly missed by step-daughter Brianne and her family. Larry was predeceased by this parents Theresa (1979) and Hilaire (2017), brothers; Brian (2013) and Gary (2019), wife, Anita (2003) and in-laws; Pearl and Edward Pendykoski. Larry will certainly be missed by his five remaining brothers, three sisters as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, in-laws and friends. As per Larry's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held at a later date. You are Loved Beyond Words and Missed Beyond Measure. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
