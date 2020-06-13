May 18, 1950 - June 8, 2020 After a short battle with cancer, our families have lost a husband, son, father, grandfather, uncle and brother. Larry leaves behind his wife Karen, his daughters Shannon, Stephanie and Danielle and six grandchildren and will be greatly missed by step-daughter Brianne and her family. Larry was predeceased by this parents Theresa (1979) and Hilaire (2017), brothers; Brian (2013) and Gary (2019), wife, Anita (2003) and in-laws; Pearl and Edward Pendykoski. Larry will certainly be missed by his five remaining brothers, three sisters as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, in-laws and friends. As per Larry's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held at a later date. You are Loved Beyond Words and Missed Beyond Measure. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 13, 2020.