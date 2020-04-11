|
Laurence John Nolan, of Mount Forest and formerly of Welland, passed away as a result of complications due to COVID-19, at Louise Marshall Hospital, Mount Forest on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in his 75th year. Beloved husband of Pat Nolan (nee Thorpe). Loving father of Chris Nolan and his wife Kelly, Kim Nolan, Clint Bryant and his wife Janice and Kim Baker. Cherished grandfather of Carter Nolan, Michael Nolan and his partner Madison King, Ryan Nolan, Cayden, Madison and Meadow Bryant, Chloe, Brooklyn and Myah Baker. Great-grandfather of Rory Nolan. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date. The coronavirus outbreak has been devastating, globally. Please do your part in trying to eliminate any further spread of this virus. Stay safe. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or your local SPCA would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the England Funeral Home, Mount Forest.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 11, 2020