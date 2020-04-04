|
|
With broken hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Larry Coles at the Welland Hospital on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Kelly Coles-Porter (David) and Angie Garon (Marcel), and his grandchildren Kyle, Kacey and Mallory. Larry will be greatly missed by his brothers Jack and Karl Coles, his sisters Adele Hopkins and Valerie Smith, his sister-in-law Marjorie Coles, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Delmar and Viola Coles (nee Doan), his brothers Bill, Keith, Ken, Ron and Reginald, his brothers-in-law Harvey Hopkins and Jack Smith, and his sisters-in-law Edith (Betty), Edna, Ann and Marnie. Larry worked at the Welland Forge for over 40 years. He loved the sport of geocaching and spent many hours not only searching but devising elaborate hide and seeks for other enthusiasts. He loved movies, books and reading, puzzles, music and always knew the trivia that surrounded these and many other subjects. Larry made dear friends at the Bada Bing, many who became his second family, that will miss his presence and great sense of humour. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be arranged when it is safe to gather again. May he rest in peace. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 4, 2020