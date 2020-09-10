It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Larry on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 with his loving wife at his side. He was 73 years old. Beloved husband and best friend to Mrs. Yvonne Cress for 48 years. He will be sadly missed by his sister Linda (the late Gerry) Kolbuc. Larry will be fondly remembered by his many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and his 'Dana friends', especially Jim and Bruce. He is predeceased by his mother Florence (1964), his father Ralph (2014) and his step-mother Ramona (2016). Larry enjoyed hunting, golf and especially fishing with his friends and family. In keeping with Larry's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME. A private family interment will be held at a later date. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca