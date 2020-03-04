Home

Larry PETRIE

Larry PETRIE Obituary
Peacefully on Sunday, March 2, 2020, Larry passed away at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Marie Petrie. He will be missed by his extended family and close friends; Cathy, Joanne and Bob. In accordance with Larry's wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will not be a visitation or service. Arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). Online condolences may be shared on Larry's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 4, 2020
