1/
Larry Wayne COCHRANE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a lengthy illness Larry in his 81st year died on October 31, 2020. Larry is reunited with his wife Dawn. Loving father of Eric (Monica), Darren (Barb) and Mark. He will be missed by his grand and great-grandchildren also many nieces and nephews. Brother to Nora Brunet. Brother-in-law to Mary Rorison, Andrea Stefanich (Larry) and Candice Rorison. The family would like to thank Chippawa Creek Care Centre (Bella) for the awesome care they took with Larry. Cremation has taken place and there are no formal funeral services. If desired memorial donations to the Welland Hospital Dialysis Unit would be greatly appreciated. Online tributes may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
5176 Victoria Ave
Niagara Falls, ON L2E4E3
9053545614
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved