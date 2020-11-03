After a lengthy illness Larry in his 81st year died on October 31, 2020. Larry is reunited with his wife Dawn. Loving father of Eric (Monica), Darren (Barb) and Mark. He will be missed by his grand and great-grandchildren also many nieces and nephews. Brother to Nora Brunet. Brother-in-law to Mary Rorison, Andrea Stefanich (Larry) and Candice Rorison. The family would like to thank Chippawa Creek Care Centre (Bella) for the awesome care they took with Larry. Cremation has taken place and there are no formal funeral services. If desired memorial donations to the Welland Hospital Dialysis Unit would be greatly appreciated. Online tributes may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 3, 2020.