Larry Young

Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at his home on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved husband Pat for 51 years. Loving father of Rob and Matt (Diane) Young. Caring grandfather of Brooke, Jennifer, Samuel and Sydney. Dear brother of Blanche (Ron) Hearn and the late Betty Katool. Brother in-law of Michael and Paul (Gina) Smith. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place with a celebration of Larry's life will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation the Canadian Cancer Society
. Arrangements entrusted to MORGAN FUNERAL HOME, 415 Regent Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com