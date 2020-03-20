|
Passed away peacefully, with her loving family at her side, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Saturday March 14, 2020 at the age of 89. Cherished mother of Barry (Viana) Blackman and Andrew Blackman. Caring grandma of Valerie, Andrea, Yvonne, Kirstyn (Matt) and Aleisha (Mike), and great grandma of Ava and Kaia. Cremation has taken place, and a private family Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 20, 2020