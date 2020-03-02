Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Catillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Lee Catillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Lee Catillo Obituary
After a courageous battle, Laura Lee Catillo passed away on February 27, 2020. Loving mother of Jefferey Moss, Michael Taker and Jami Taker (Justin Cronkwright, Ayva-Rae). Cherished by father David Catillo (Patricia), mother Lynne Cloutier (Ronald) - (predeceased) and sister Donna Rugamas (Raul). She leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Her funeral service is being held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7th at George Darte Funeral Home on 585 Carlton St. in St. Catharines with a reception to follow. Memorial visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Feel free to wear pink.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -