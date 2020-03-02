|
After a courageous battle, Laura Lee Catillo passed away on February 27, 2020. Loving mother of Jefferey Moss, Michael Taker and Jami Taker (Justin Cronkwright, Ayva-Rae). Cherished by father David Catillo (Patricia), mother Lynne Cloutier (Ronald) - (predeceased) and sister Donna Rugamas (Raul). She leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Her funeral service is being held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7th at George Darte Funeral Home on 585 Carlton St. in St. Catharines with a reception to follow. Memorial visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Feel free to wear pink.
