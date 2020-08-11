1/1
Laura Rosemary KVETKO
(Retired from Scotiabank after 43 years of service) - at her residence surrounded by her family on Monday, August 10, 2020. Laura (Lethby) of St. Catharines in her 72nd year. Beloved wife of John Kvetko for 50 years. Dear mother of Kris Kvetko (Ashley) and Lindsay Kvetko. Daughter of the late Jack and Mary Lethby. Sister of Susan (Bill Wentworth) of St. George N.B. and the late Harold Lethby (late Janice), Gloria Lethby and Charlie Lethby. Sister-in-law to Mike Jurkovic and Audrey Lethby. Aunt Laura will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends will be received at the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent St. Thorold, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Funeral Liturgy outside of Mass will be celebrated in the Bocchinfuso Chapel on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Rite of Committal at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. As per the Province of Ontario COVID regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the visitation must bring and wear a mask. If desired, memorial donations to Hospice Niagara would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bocchinfuso Funeral Home
2 Regent Street
Thorold, ON L2V 3Y7
(905) 227-0161
