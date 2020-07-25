1/1
Lauretta Jean McKinnon
Peacefully in her 90th year on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Jean went to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother, predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Ralph (Mac) McKinnon and her youngest son, Jeff McKinnon. Loving mother of Todd (Elaine) McKinnon, Jeff (Kathy) McKinnon, Nana to Ryan (Simone) McKinnon, Sarah (Andrew) Post, Amber McKinnon, Rebecca (Matt) Ventresca, Dave Dean, Jeff (Azra) Dean, Jenny (Troy) MacLean, Marey (Doug) Martin, Becky Pauls, Bill Franklin, great-grandmother to 16 and great-great-grandmother to three. Jean was the daughter of John (Jack) and Hazel Davidson and the youngest of four children. She is predeceased by her three siblings, John (Barbara) Davidson, Myrle (Rev. Ted) Wattam and Marjorie (Al) Carson. As a young woman Jean was a comptometer operator in the office at Lightning Fastener. She married Ralph (Mac) McKinnon on January 29, 1949 and they raised their two children in St Catharines. Jean also worked for some years as bookkeeper at Gothtex Manufacturing in Thorold and later for the Queenston Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic on Queenston St in St Catharines. Jean was a great singer and as a child sang as a soloist on the St Catharines radio stations and in church, also participating in a trio, choir, and the Chapel Singers. Jean was involved in various leadership roles at Elim Tabernacle on Queenston St, which is now Central Community Church on Scott St. She continued to volunteer, assisting every Monday in the church office until this year. Throughout her life she was truly a matriarchal leader and exemplar in faith and love, a support and strength to the entire family. She will be dearly missed. We recognize that due to covid-19 visitation restrictions at the hospital many close friends and some family members were unable to visit or say goodbye. Please know that she loved you all and thought about all of you often with love and prayers. As a result of Covid-19, Mom did not want friends and family to congregate for visitation or a funeral on her behalf. The family will hold a private graveside service in the near future. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Open Arms of Jesus at 60 Facer St in St Catharines L2M5J1, the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Cancer Society or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 25, 2020
Sincerest condolences to Todd and family
Russ P
Coworker
