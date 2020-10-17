1/1
Laurie Margaret STIRLING
Our mom, Laurie Margaret Stirling born April 16, 1945, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 with her family at her side. She leaves behind 3 daughters, Cathy Stirling (Alan), Amy Gavanac and Marianne Gavanac-Karschti, along with 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, sisters Ann Walker and Mary Wallis and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers, Reverend Canon Charles Stirling and Allan Stirling. She was owner of Fashion sense, one of her greatest achievements, a successful plus size consignment store where she tried to make everyone feel good about themselves and often gave clothes to those in need. Our mom lived her life laughing out loud and would often go to great lengths to play a practical joke on family and friends. Our mom had a sense of humour that was like no other. Our mom was blessed with lifelong friends who she loved deeply and laughed with often. A special thank you to Anne, the Fab 4, Fran, and Joyce who supported her through the most difficult times. A special thank you to Linhaven, you gave our mom wonderful care during her short stay. As she wished, our mom has been cremated and her ashes are to be placed in Port Elgin where she has happy memories from her childhood through to her adult life. Due to the current COVID-19 situation a Celebration of Life will be planned later. In memory of our mom a donation to Community Care-St. Catharines where she volunteered would be greatly appreciated by the family. A dear friend said it best, "remember your mom for making the world a little brighter and a more fun place to be. She taught you the value of family and friends. She showed you how to laugh and not take yourself too seriously. She took risks and in turn, taught you to take chances and believe in yourself." Online condolences may be shared at www.pjdartefh.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 17, 2020.
