It is with indescribable sadness that we announce the passing of Larry Fulton, at the age of 67, at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton. Larry was the second of five children to Chesley and Betty Fulton and lived his entire life in St. Catharines attending Lakeport High School before heading to Ryerson Polytechnic Institute in Toronto in 1972. Larry returned to St. Catharines the following year to join his father Chesley in running Fulton Manufacturing, a successful steel fabrication business which he later took over and renamed Fulton Steel Ltd. After marrying his wife Donna in 1975, they raised two children Lisa and David of whom he was immensely proud. Larry was an avid golfer for many years and more recently hung up his clubs to focus on the game of tennis. He enjoyed playing with friends at local clubs and in Venice, Florida during winter getaways. Although he loved these sports, nothing gave him more pleasure than spending time with his grandchildren Ethan and Alexa - the apples of his eye. Larry was an inspirational role model during his nine-year battle with prostate cancer. His faith in God and confidence in his exceptional medical team gave him immense strength of spirit and unwavering hope. Compassion for others was at the core of his being and was a quality he admired dearly in others. He gave selflessly volunteering countless hours of his time to local organizations including Hospice Niagara. Along with his loving wife Donna, Larry is survived by his mother Betty, daughter Lisa (Ryan) Pepperall, son David (Lani Paterson) grandchildren Ethan and Alexa, brothers Clyde, Brian and Scott, sister Donna and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Thank you to Dr. Hotte and the Juravinski Cancer Centre team, as well as the staff in the Juravinski Hospital Oncology Unit, who cared tirelessly for Larry, providing him with comfort during his final moments. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, Ontario, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 - from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, November 26, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Alfred's Catholic Church, 272 Vine St., St. Catharines, Ontario. In memory of Larry the family would appreciate donations to Hospice Niagara or the Canadian Cancer Society
. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask. Guests will line up at social distancing requirements of 2 meters upon entering the visitation room. Guests must call ahead to book a visitation appointment, (905-937-4444). There will be a brief opportunity to pay respects to the family and their loved one. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com