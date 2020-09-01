Died peacefully surrounded by his family on August 28th at the age of 88. He will be greatly missed by Marion, his beloved wife of 65 years. He was a loving and devoted father of Tracy (Geoff) and Jeff and an adored Grandfather (Pops) to Michael and Garett and to his many very loved step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers John (Marie) and Clifford and many nieces and nephews. Lorne worked for the Niagara South Board of Education as an elementary school Principal and retired in 1986. He pursued many interests in his retirement including coin collecting and woodworking and nothing made him more proud than his beautiful green lawn. Those who wish to do so may make a donation to the All Saints Anglican Church, Dain City, Memorial Fund. Cremation has taken place and due to the current situation with COVID-19 a graveside service will take place at a later date. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 1, 2020.