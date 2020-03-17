|
Wormald-In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather, great grandfather and best friend, Lawrence Joseph Wormald who passed away 30 years ago March 17, 1990 "Dad, you had so much to tell me Things you said I had to know Don't make my mistakes There are some rules you can't break But I had to find out on my own And now when I look at my own sons and daughter I know what you went through There's only so much you can do You're proud when they walk but you're scared when they run It's a bridge you can't cross, It's a cross you can't bear It's the words you can't say the things you can't change No matter how much you care So you do all you can do and then you gotta let them go We are just part of the flow Of the river that runs between fathers and sons and daughters Missed everyday by his family, Larry, Irene, Thomas(Chelsey and June Margaret), Joseph, Robert and Taylor (Dave)
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 17, 2020