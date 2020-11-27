Passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the St Catharines Hospital at the age of 55. A priest of the Diocese of Mangalore, India who has served in Canada for the last 20 years. Most recently he served at The Cathedral of St Catherine of Alexandria in St. Catharines. Father Lawrence will be sadly missed by his family in India, as well as his many good friends here in Canada. A visitation will take place at The Cathedral of St Catherine of Alexandria on Sunday, November 29th from 2-5 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 30th at 10:30 a.m. at The Cathedral of St Catherine of Alexandria. Rite of Commital at the Priest's Plot in Victoria Lawn Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Restoration Fund for The Cathedral of St Catherine of Alexandria would be appreciated. Donation cheques should be made payable to the Diocese of St. Catharines. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed from the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Alexandria and can be accessed from the website of the Diocese of St. Catharines - www.saintcd.com
"Well done good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your master" Luke 19: 23 Due to COVID19 protocol, Social Distancing is in full effect. ALL guests MUST wear a mask. Anyone attending the Visitation and/or Mass at The Cathedral must call GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME (905)-937-4444 to book a time to attend the Visitation and Mass at the Church. Funeral Mass on Monday is limited to 75 guests. Vigil Prayers will take place on Sunday at 4:30 in the Cathedral. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com