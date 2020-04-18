|
Leah Jacobs, wife of the late Jacob Jacobs, mother and mother-in-law of Helene Jacobs and Bruce Rosebrugh, Michael and Renee Jacobs, and Hersch Jacobs and Leslie Church; grandmother of Margot, Elysia and Jeff, Deena and Duncan, Tobias and Julia; and great-grandmother of Abigail and Amelia. A special thank you to Yoli Dofredo for taking such good care of Leah and thank you to the Baycrest staff for their support and dedication. A family service was held in the Congregation B'nai Israel Cemetery, St. Catharines on Friday, April 17, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Canadian Magen David Adom 416-780-0034 or .
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 18, 2020