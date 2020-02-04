Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
Resources
More Obituaries for Leah Jinks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leah Jinks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
It is with great sadness the family of Leah M. Jinks announce her passing to her heavenly home in her 89th year. Gone to heaven to be with the Lord and her husband Bill, her parents Corwin and Gertrude Johnson, brother Lloyd Johnson, sister June Alfieri. Loving mother of Brad (Dianne) Brenda (Grant) Bernie (Christine). Much loved grandmother of Jennifer (James), Jeremy (Jennifer), Cherish, Nathan (Breanna), Brandon (Kristi), Elijah (Kate), Erin (Amos), Corey, Taylar, Isaac and Xavier and adored by 14 great grandchildren. Lovingly remembered by sister Aileen and sisters-in-law June Johnson, Betty Hedlund, Viola (Frank) Szabo, Lillian(George) Henry, Hendrika/Riekie Reimer. A lifelong and very active member of the Disciples of Christ Church, CStJ. Order of St. Johns, supporter of United Way and donated her time and skills to community committees and organizations throughout her lifetime The Jinks family will receive friends at ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Thursday February 6th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A celebration of her life will be held at Winger Church of Christ (Disciples), 43238 Hwy # 3, Wainfleet on Friday February 7th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Winger Church of Christ (Disciples) Building Fund or bring a Teddy Bear for the Prayer Bear Program would be appreciated. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -