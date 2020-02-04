|
|
It is with great sadness the family of Leah M. Jinks announce her passing to her heavenly home in her 89th year. Gone to heaven to be with the Lord and her husband Bill, her parents Corwin and Gertrude Johnson, brother Lloyd Johnson, sister June Alfieri. Loving mother of Brad (Dianne) Brenda (Grant) Bernie (Christine). Much loved grandmother of Jennifer (James), Jeremy (Jennifer), Cherish, Nathan (Breanna), Brandon (Kristi), Elijah (Kate), Erin (Amos), Corey, Taylar, Isaac and Xavier and adored by 14 great grandchildren. Lovingly remembered by sister Aileen and sisters-in-law June Johnson, Betty Hedlund, Viola (Frank) Szabo, Lillian(George) Henry, Hendrika/Riekie Reimer. A lifelong and very active member of the Disciples of Christ Church, CStJ. Order of St. Johns, supporter of United Way and donated her time and skills to community committees and organizations throughout her lifetime The Jinks family will receive friends at ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Thursday February 6th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A celebration of her life will be held at Winger Church of Christ (Disciples), 43238 Hwy # 3, Wainfleet on Friday February 7th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Winger Church of Christ (Disciples) Building Fund or bring a Teddy Bear for the Prayer Bear Program would be appreciated. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 4, 2020