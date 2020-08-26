BEAUCHESNE-TUCKER, Leah Lillian passed suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 3 weeks. Beloved daughter of Cathy and Brian, dear sister of Ava, loving granddaughter of Brigitte and Robert, Judy and Michael, loving niece of Roger-Lee, Roxane, Stephen. Cousin of Justine and God daughter of Marie Michelle. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive visitors at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. A private family service will be held at a later time. Due to current Government COVID-19 regulations, visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity and all in attendance must wear a face mask and maintain physical distancing. Please RSVP in advance on Leah's memorial webpage by clicking on the Visitation tab, or call the funeral home between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at (905) 834-4833. All visitors are asked to please wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
GoFundMe link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-child-got-her-wings-too-early?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
BEAUCHESNE-TUCKER, Leah Lillian fille chérie de Cathy et Brian, petite sœur d'Ava, est décédée subitement à l'âge de 3 semaines. Elle laisse également dans le deuil ses grands parents Brigitte et Robert, Judy et Michael, ses oncles et tantes Roxane et Roger-Lee, Stephen. Cousine de Justine et filleule de Marie-Michelle. La famille recevra les condoléances ce vendredi 28 août 2020 de 18h à 21h à la Maision funéraire DAVIDSON. Une cérémonie privée aura lieu par la suite. En regard à la situation relié au COVID-19, s'il-vous-plaît, vous référer à l'avis anglais pour connaître les procédures. Vous pouvez également envoyer vos sympathies à la famille via le site de la maison funéraire www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
.