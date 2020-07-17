1/
LeDuc Betty M. Maynard
1952-05-12 - 2020-07-10
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Betty on July 10, 2020 at her home in Niagara Falls surrounded by family. Predeceased by husband of 41 years Yves Maynard, devoted mother of Tracy (Cole), Lori (Josh) and Jana. Treasured grandmother to Taylor, Cody and Trent (Melody), Nana M to Kaedence and Oliver. Fondly remembered by sister Joyce, brother Jacques and many nieces and nephews. According to Betty's wishes there will be no visitation or service, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers as expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
