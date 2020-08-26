It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leif Kollgaard Rasmussen. Born in 1927 in Venslev, Denmark, Leif grew up with two brothers and a sister on the family farm. During the Second World War when Denmark was occupied by the German Army, Leif was a young teenager and member of the Danish Resistance Movement. Their job was spying and sabotage to disrupt the German Army and to give information to the Allies about the German occupation in the country. His group was credited with finding a British Pilot who had his aircraft shot down and then hiding him in a village Church until they could get him on a small fishing boat to take him to safety in Sweden. After the War, Leif served two years of Military service while being posted in Hamburg Germany. In 1953, Leif came to Canada as a 26 year old. He worked on a farm in Viking Alberta for a couple years and then found his way into heavy construction. He liked the travel that Industry provided, working in parts of Alberta and BC on the new highway projects. By 1959, Leif had started a family and in 1966 settled in Chilliwack BC. Travelling around the province, he was a Foreman on many large projects like the previous Port Mann Bridge, the Fraser Canyon Highway, Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal, and the bridges on the Coquihalla and Sea to Sky Highways. Leif was away working up in Northern BC on many large projects to provide for his family. In 1987, Leif moved to southern Ontario and was a part of many large construction projects. He loved the Niagara region and lived his retirement there. During that time he took on the Building Maintenance position in his apartment complex and had many close friends and acquaintances. At 93, Leif passed away peacefully. He lived a long good life with many stories to be told and he made everyone he met a part of his life. He was always happy to help and had a hello for strangers on the street or in the store, and made time to listen and talk with his close family. Many heartfelt thanks to the wonderful, hardworking staff at Linhaven Retirement Facility who made Leif comfortable. Leif's good friend, Denise, was an Angel for him over the last few years. As well as bringing him the special Blue Cheese that he loved, her regular visits, companionship and excursions to Timmies for coffee made Leif's blue eyes light up. He will be missed by his daughter Lisa (Ken), and two sons Eric (Leanne), Kendall (Donna-Lee), three grandchildren Craig (Sara), Brandi (Paul), and Brent (Katie), three great-grandchildren, Miles, Cruz and Kaycee. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com