|
|
Passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 in his 98th year. Beloved husband of the late Susan Webber (2014) for 66 years. Loving father to Carolyn (Dave) Rennie, Gail (Layne) Lewis, David Webber, Nancy (Ken) Sauchuk, Brenda (Michael) Sauchuk and Philip (Colleen) Webber. Loving grandfather to Alexandra (Jean Claude), Rebecca (Adam), Kate, Anna (Ben), Jesse (Caitlin), Nicole and Joshua. Great grandfather to Luna and Delphine. Leighton was born in Pontypridd, Wales and came to Canada in 1930. He proudly served in the RCAF from 1941-1945 as an airborne wireless operator. A private family service will be held at a later date followed by interment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, (905) 937-4444. If desired, donations may be made to the Salvation Army. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 6, 2020